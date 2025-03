Adeyi (redshirt) is participating in JMU's spring practices, Dave Riggert of Harrisonburg Radio Group reports.

Adeyi, who took a medical redshirt last season with a lower-body injury, is back in action for the Dukes. The 5-foot-8 senior transfer from North Texas handled 143 carries for 1,017 yards and six scores during his last season with the Mean Green.