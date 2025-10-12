Bachmeier did not have his most efficient day, but he accounted for three touchdowns in Saturday's win. He ran in two critical touchdowns, a two-yard rush to tie the game up with 19 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and then the game-winning seven-yard rushing touchdown in the second overtime. After completing over 63 percent of his passes in his first five games of the season, he only completed 41.4 percent Saturday and turned the ball over twice in his second straight game. He made up for that inefficiency with his touchdowns and 89 rushing yards, but that is worth noting especially with a difficult matchup versus Utah up next.