Pribula's injury was originally feared to be season-ending, but it seems things aren't as bad as previously thought. The 6-foot-2 quarterback suffered a bad sprain and ligament damage in his ankle but further testing revealed that surgery would not be required and he may even be able to return by the end of the regular season, though sources say it's an outside chance. In the meantime, fellow quarterback Matt Zollers will likely try to hold things down for the Tigers in the second half of the season.