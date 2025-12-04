Morton has been listed as probable in the week leading up to gameday since making his return from injury in Week 10, giving the impression that his status for Saturday's Big 12 Title game isn't in much danger. The 6-foot-2 quarterback lit up the Mountaineers through the air in Tech's regular season finale against West Virginia, throwing for 310 yards and three touchdowns while completing 78.1 percent of his pass attempts as he led the Red Raiders to another blowout victory. If he is downgraded prior to kickoff on Saturday, Mitch Griffis will likely be in line to lead the team against BYU, though he could split time with freshman Lloyd Jones as well.