Behren Morton Injury: Sitting out spring ball
Morton is sitting out spring practice in order to rehab his shoulder ahead of the 2025 season, Ty Kaplan of The Daily Toreador reports.
Morton didn't throw for the Red Raiders in the Liberty Bowl vs. Arkansas due to a shoulder injury, and the quarterback will take the safe route with his recovery process. He's expected to be ready in time for the start of the new campaign, though.
