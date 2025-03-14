College Football
Behren Morton headshot

Behren Morton Injury: Sitting out spring ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Morton is sitting out spring practice in order to rehab his shoulder ahead of the 2025 season, Ty Kaplan of The Daily Toreador reports.

Morton didn't throw for the Red Raiders in the Liberty Bowl vs. Arkansas due to a shoulder injury, and the quarterback will take the safe route with his recovery process. He's expected to be ready in time for the start of the new campaign, though.

Behren Morton
Texas Tech
More Stats & News
