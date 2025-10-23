It's step in the right direction for Morton after being forced to exit the game against Kansas and missing last week's contest against Arizona State due to a leg injury. The 6-foot-2 senior had been playing at a high level prior to his injury, throwing for 1,501 yards and 13 touchdowns to three interceptions across three games before going down. Fellow quarterback Will Hammond will start once again in his place, though with Morton being ruled available, the Texas Tech coaching staff could be looking to ease him back into action with a few designed packages.