Morton made the start despite having a lower leg injury and was great in a single half. He connected with eight different receivers and established a 48-0 lead before giving way to the back-ups in the second half of the game. Although he's played limited minutes, Morton already has seven touchdowns through two games. Texas Tech's offense is going to be bananas in 2025, and fantasy rosters should start bulking up on their playmakers. The Red Raiders will host Oregon State next week and the expectation is that they put up a ton of points on the scoreboard.