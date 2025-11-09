Morton toughed out a win against BYU as he led the Red Raiders downfield for an early touchdown and then just maintained the lead the rest of the way. Texas Tech leaned on their defense and special teams to beat the previously undefeated Cougars. Morton started the season hot with 3.7 touchdown per game through the first three contests, however, has recorded multiple touchdowns just once since then. Texas Tech and Morton will look to build on their recent success when they host Central Florida next week.