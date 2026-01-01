For only the second time in 2025, Morton logged touchdowns and interceptions. Unlike the first time, he recorded less than 60 percent for his pass attempts, negative rushing yards and a fumbled ball during postseason action. Overall, the quarterback's latest game is a disappointing and surprising finish to his strong 2025. He completed 66.0 percent of 332 pass attempts for 2,780 yards and a 22-6 TD-INT ratio. Morton has no collegiate eligibility remaining, so his focus will shift to pro football.