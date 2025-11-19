Finley was abysmal against the Falcons efficiency-wise, finishing the matchup with a 34.6 percent completion rate and his second-worst passing yard total of the season. The veteran quarterback still did enough for the Zips to get a win, and he finished with his best rushing total of the year. Given that Finley is a redshirt senior and Akron only won five out of seven games this season, the victory was likely his last collegiate game. He finished the season completing 186 of 362 passes for 2,475 yards, 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions.