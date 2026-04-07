Ben Ford Injury: Uncertain status for 2026 season

Ford (undisclosed) is uncertain to be available for the start of the 2026 season, according to John Wustrow of The Idaho Press.

Ford was ruled out for the rest of the 2025 season in late October after tallying 21 catches for 325 yards and five scores in seven appearances, with all those marks being career-best numbers for the wideout. It's unclear whether the wideout will be ready for the start of the 2026 campaign, but he might be ready a few weeks into the season in a worst-case scenario. He figures to play a big role for the Broncos in 2026.