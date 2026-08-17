Ben Ford News: Returns in full pads

Ford (knee) is back at practice in full pads, B.J. Rains of Bronco Nation News reports.

Ford has been easing back into practice since fall camp started, and he now looks good to go with the season approaching. The 5-foot-10 wide receiver should be a key player in the Broncos' passing game this year after tallying 21 catches for 325 yards and five scores across seven games in 2025.