Benjamin Hall News: Commits to North Carolina
Hall has committed to North Carolina, Hayes Fawcett of On3.com reports.
Hall will look for his first year with triple-digit rushing yards. During both 2023 and 2024, he logged double-digit rushing yards, with exactly 69 and 72 respectively. Perhaps he can get more opportunities being the main backup to North Carolina's primary running back, likely to be Davion Gause.
