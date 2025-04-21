College Football
Benjamin Hall

Benjamin Hall News: Commits to North Carolina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Hall has committed to North Carolina, Hayes Fawcett of On3.com reports.

Hall will look for his first year with triple-digit rushing yards. During both 2023 and 2024, he logged double-digit rushing yards, with exactly 69 and 72 respectively. Perhaps he can get more opportunities being the main backup to North Carolina's primary running back, likely to be Davion Gause.

Benjamin Hall
North Carolina

