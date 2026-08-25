Benjamin Hall News: Leading the pack

Hall appears to be the frontrunner for North Carolina's starting running back spot, Spencer Haskell of On3.com reports.

Hall got the Tarheels' first reps at running back during the open period of fall practice to open the week. The 5-foot-11 junior handled 71 carries for 274 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, adding on eight receptions for 34 yards through the air with UNC last fall. Hall was followed by Demon June and Jaylen McGill for snaps at the running back position in what looks to be a committee backfield for the Tarheels.