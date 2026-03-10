Bennett Christian Injury: Will be out for most of spring
Christian (undisclosed) will be sidelined for most of spring ball, Spencer Holbrook of On3 Sports reports.
Christian looks to be dealing with an injury as the Buckeyes kick off spring ball. While the 6-foot-6 tight end will likely miss most of the spring, there is hope that he isn't sidelined for all of it. He recorded five catches for 16 yards and a touchdown this past season.
