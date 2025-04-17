College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bert Auburn headshot

Bert Auburn News: Enters transfer portal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Auburn is entering the transfer portal, 247Sports.com reports.

Auburn, who served as Texas' starting kicker for the past three seasons, is entering the transfer portal. He struggled a bit last season, only making 16 of 25 field goals, so it's possible he lost out on the starting job during the offseason. With so much experience it will likely not take him long to find a new program to start at.

Bert Auburn
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now