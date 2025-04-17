Bert Auburn News: Enters transfer portal
Auburn is entering the transfer portal, 247Sports.com reports.
Auburn, who served as Texas' starting kicker for the past three seasons, is entering the transfer portal. He struggled a bit last season, only making 16 of 25 field goals, so it's possible he lost out on the starting job during the offseason. With so much experience it will likely not take him long to find a new program to start at.
Bert Auburn
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now