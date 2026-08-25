Bill Davis Injury: Absent from practice
Davis (undisclosed) wasn't spotted at practice Tuesday, per Andy Bitter of TechSideline.com.
Davis spent three very productive years at Louisiana-Lafayette before transferring to the Hokies -- he's expected to be a productive back this season. However, he was fully absent from practice Tuesday for an undisclosed reason. throwing his status for the opener less than two weeks away into question.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now