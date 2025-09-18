Edwards seems close to playing, but we likely won't know until right before kickoff. He's been out since he suffered a non-contact knee injury in Week 1, leaving true sophomore Danny O'Neil to start in his stead. Edwards is likely chomping at the bit to play in Week 4 against his former team, but with how porous Wisconsin's pass protection has been, the Badgers would be wise to wait until they're fully confident in his health. Still, Edwards has reportedly practiced for the Badgers, meaning he's certainly nearing a return sooner rather than later.