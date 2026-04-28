Billy Edwards Injury: Remains hampered by knee

Edwards remained bothered by his knee injury in North Carolina's spring camp, per 247Sports.

Edwards suffered a non-contact knee injury at Wisconsin last fall that held him out of the vast majority of the season. He appears to still be tending to the knee ailment even though he's on the practice field, and his status remains slightly murky heading into the summer. Once fully healthy, Edwards figures to be the Tar Heels' top gunslinger, although Miles O'Neill could reportedly be given a chance and has been granted some reps with the first-team offense. Western Carolina transfer Taron Dickens could also be in play.