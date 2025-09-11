Edwards is expected to travel with the team and plans to warm up but is currently viewed as unlikely to play against the Crimson Tide. The 6-foot-3 quarterback has been dealing with a left knee sprain suffered during Wisconsin's season opener against Miami (OH) and was previously held out of last week's contest against Middle Tennessee State as well. Should he miss another game for the Badgers, fellow quarterback Danny O'Neil will likely make his second straight start under center following a solid performance against MTSU.