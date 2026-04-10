Billy Edwards News: Practicing this spring

Edwards (knee) is practicing with North Carolina this spring, per On3.

Edwards suffered a non-contact injury in Wisconsin's first game of the season in 2025. He briefly returned against Maryland in the Big Ten opener, but re-aggravated the injury and didn't return the rest of the season. In his final year of eligibility, Edwards is starting down the Tar Heels' QB1 gig, and he appears to have the inside track as he's fully recovered and practicing this spring.