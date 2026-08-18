Billy Edwards News: Wins quarterback battle

Edwards has won North Carolina's quarterback battle, beating out Miles O'Neill, per On3.

Edwards was reportedly working as the QB2 in the Tar Heels' fall camp, and it was reported recently that Texas A&M transfer Miles O'Neill had the upper hand in the quarterback battle. Thus, it's safe to say this wasn't the expected outcome in Chapel Hill. Edwards was injured for the duration of the 2025 season in Madison, but in 2024 as a full-time starter with Maryland he tossed for 2,881 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 65 percent completion while adding 150 yards and five scores on the ground.