Davenport struggled to move the ball for most of the game on Tuesday evening, throwing for his second-lowest yardage total in a game this year. Davenport resorted to short yardage completions for the majority of Tuesday's tilt, with his longest completion of the day being a 24-yard hookup with Devin Voisin. Through seven games played, Davenport has thrown for 1181 yards, nine touchdowns and four picks. The Jaguars have now lost six games in a row, with their next chance at victory coming Thursday, Oct. 23, on the road against Georgia State.