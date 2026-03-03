Blake Craig News: On track to return

Craig (knee) is on track to return, Calum McAndrew of the Columbia Tribune reports.

After suffering an ACL tear in August, Craig did not play Missouri's 2025 season. But for Mizzou's spring practice, he is already seen working on field goals, indicating that his previously injured knee will be good to go. Craig will look to return to his 2024 role as the Tigers' primary placekicker, which is definitely a possibility considering their kicking depth.