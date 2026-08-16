Blake Hebert News: Participates in Sunday's practice
Hebert (personal) participated in Sunday's practice, Pete Sampson of The Athletic reports.
Now that Hebert is ready for practice, he can continue operating in his reserve role behind incumbent starter CJ Carr. The former has yet to log a pass attempt in his collegiate career, and he will have to hope for some fortunate circumstances to get a shot at throwing the ball in 2026.
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