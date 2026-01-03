Horvath had some struggles down the stretch, including a rather mediocre showing against Army in the annual matchup to close out the regular season, but he found his form again in the bowl game. Horvath finishes his senior season having completed a career-best 60.6 percent of his 160 pass attempts for 1,580 yards and a 12:6 TD:INT ratio, adding 224 carries for 1,200 yards and 16 touchdowns as a rusher. Per the broadcast, he will shift his focus to becoming a Navy pilot with his football career now in the rearview.