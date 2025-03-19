College Football
Blake Shapen News: Healthy, starting in spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Shapen (shoulder) is starting for Mississippi State this spring and is fully healthy, On3.com reports.

Shapen sustained a shoulder injury after four games that held him out for the remainder of Mississippi State's season, but the gunslinger is reportedly healthy and rolling with the starters for the Bulldogs. In what will be his fifth-year senior season, Shapen looks set to trot out as the starter under center in Starkville.

