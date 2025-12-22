Shapen missed the regular season finale, as Kamario Taylor drew the start for the Bulldogs in the Egg Bowl. Now, Shapen will once again ride the bench as Taylor is set to play in the Dukes Mayo Bowl for Mississippi State to close out the season. It's a tough way for Shapen's collegiate career to end, but it makes sense that the Bulldogs would want to get one more look at their quarterback of the future. Shapen tossed for 2,431 yards, 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions while rushing for three scores as well in 2025.