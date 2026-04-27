Blaze Berlowitz News: Opens spring game, still competing

Berlowitz opened Vanderbilt's spring game but is still competing to be the Commodores' starting quarterback, Henry Oelhafen and Jack Frutkin of The Vanderbilt Hustler reports.

Even though Berlowitz opened Vanderbilt's spring game under center, he did not impress, which is both he and Jared Curtis will remain in a quarterback competition going into the fall. At the very least, Berlowitz opening under center does give the impression that he can be Vanderbilt's starting QB next season.