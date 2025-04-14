College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Blaze Berlowitz headshot

Blaze Berlowitz News: Set for backup quarterback spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Berlowitz appears set to be the Commodores' backup spot under center this fall, Joey Dwyer of 247Sports.com reports.

Berlowitz completed 5-of-9 pass attempts for 75 yards and a touchdown during last Saturday's spring game. The 6-foot-3 junior, who transferred in from New Mexico State ahead of last season but has yet to see the field with Vanderbilt, appears to be Commodores' top backup option under center for the 2025-26 season.

Blaze Berlowitz
Vanderbilt
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now