Blaze Berlowitz News: Set for backup quarterback spot

Berlowitz appears set to be the Commodores' backup spot under center this fall, Joey Dwyer of 247Sports.com reports.

Berlowitz completed 5-of-9 pass attempts for 75 yards and a touchdown during last Saturday's spring game. The 6-foot-3 junior, who transferred in from New Mexico State ahead of last season but has yet to see the field with Vanderbilt, appears to be Commodores' top backup option under center for the 2025-26 season.