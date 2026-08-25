Blaze Berlowitz News: Will open season as QB1

Berlowitz will be Vanderbilt's starting quarterback Sept. 5 against Austin Peay for Week 1, Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports.

At quarterback, Vanderbilt's top-two choices were down to five-star prospect Jared Curtis and Berlowitz, the Vanderbilt mainstay previously out of New Mexico State, like the Commodores' 2025 QB1 Diego Pavia. Even though Week 1 would mark Berlowitz's first start under center after a relatively long career at the collegiate level, the senior earned his way into opening Vanderbilt's spring game, suggesting he has bloomed late into a promising prospect for Vandy next season. While backing up Pavia, Berlowitz attempted just 17 passes, completing nine for 131 yards and one touchdown. The quarterback also logged a rushing TD without any turnovers, indicating that he can use his feet and limit any negative downside in that regard. However, starting every game in the SEC is a different beast, and Curtis right behind Berlowitz means the latter will have little room for error.