Bo Jackson Injury: Continues to stand out in fall camp

Jackson has continued to standout in Ohio State's fall camp as he looks to lead the backfield once again this season, according to Brianna Mac Kay of the Columbus Dispatch.

Jackson has been competing with Isaiah West throughout fall camp, but the running back continues to leave a strong impression as he looks to anchor the Buckeyes' backfield once again. Following a solid first preseason scrimmage, head coach Ryan Day believes the running back remains on track to handle a the lead role despite the competition from West. Day said, "His reads and the way he's hitting the hole have really shown up, and he knows he's been challenged." The sophomore is coming off an impressive freshman campaign where he led Ohio State in rushing with 1,090 yards.