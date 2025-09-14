Jackson led the Buckeyes in carries and yards in the victory and added a touchdown for good measure. After being a no-show in Week 1 versus Texas, it's reasonable to assume that his excellent totals are dependent on opponent quality. We shouldn't be too sure about that theory moving forward, however. With 217 yards and a touchdown over two games, he's leading the team in rushing and can't be ignored any longer. It would be surprising if the Buckeyes elect to bury him on the depth chart once the conference schedule heats up.