Boden Groen News: Hitting portal

Groen (undisclosed) will enter the transfer portal, he announced via his personal X account.

Groen spent the past three seasons playing tight end for Rice, but will enter the portal in order to find a new home for his final season of eligibility. His best year came in 2023, when he caught 39 passes for 383 yards and three touchdowns. Last season, he reeled in 12 catches for 94 yards across just four games as he battled injury throughout the campaign.