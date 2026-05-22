Bodpegn Miller News: Limited in spring ball

Miller missed a portion of Washington's spring practice period, per Andy Yamashita of The Seattle Times.

The Ohio State transfer missed the majority of the first two weeks of spring practices as he was dealing with a soft-tissue injury, according to head coach Jedd Fisch. Miller is competing within a crowded Huskies receiving room that includes Christian Moss and Justice Williams to earn playing time. There are many questions surrounding Miller, given that he never saw the field with the Buckeyes.