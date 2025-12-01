Needing a win on Saturday to get to the benchmark of six to qualify for a Bowl game, Jackson showed up. The five scores in a game set a new season high. Jackson used his legs for scores on 19, eight and six yard runs, then tossed touchdowns on 32 and 50-yard strikes. Jackson closes the 2025 regular season by throwing for 3049 yards, 18 touchdowns, seven interceptions, while also adding in 692 rush yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. The Bobcats offense is entertaining to watch, tune in if possible for their Bowl game.