Jackson was firing the ball around on Saturday, throwing for his second highest yardage total in game this season, trailing only his Week 8 showing of 444 against Marshall. Like most weeks, wideout Beau Sparks was his favourite target, as 186 of the passing yards came through that connection. Jackson tossed touchdown passes on 24, 38, 21-yard throws, raising his season totals to 2376 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions after Saturday's showing. Jackson and the Bobcats will travel to face Southern Miss next Saturday.