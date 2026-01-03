The Bobcats demolished the Owls in the Armed Forces Bowl, and much of the team's success can be attributed to Jackson's dominance. The 6-foot quarterback dished out three-plus touchdowns for the third time this season, and he continued his dominance on the ground with yet another rushing score. Jackson will now close out his redshirt freshman campaign, completing 71.3 percent of passes for 3,223 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also closed out the year with 174 rushes for 744 yards and a whopping 17 touchdowns.