Brad Jackson News: Standing out among QB room

Jackson and Holden Geriner appear to be the forerunners to lead Texas State under center this fall, Keff Ciardello of the Austin American-Statesman reports.

In what remains an open competition for the starting quarterback spot, Jackson and Holden Geriner have begun to set themselves apart from the rest of the quarterback room. The 6-foot redshirt freshman quarterback saw action in two games last season with the Bobcats, completing 8-of-15 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown, adding on 164 yards and four touchdowns with his legs.