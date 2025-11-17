Jackson was efficient on Saturday, completing 82% of his passes, well over his season rate of 70%. The lone touchdown pass came in the second quarter when Jackson found wideout Chris Dawn for an 82-yard score. The Texas State signal caller, was able to run in from one yard out in the first quarter then again from four yards in the second quarter. Through 10 games, the Freshman has thrown for 2568 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions. Up next Saturday is a home matchup with Louisiana-Monroe.