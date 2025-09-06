Jackson made the most of his 12 completions turning those into 286 yards. Jackson's touchdown pass came in the fourth quarter connecting with Beau Sparks for a 65-yard score. Jackson has thrown for 500 yards and five touchdowns through the first two games. All of the touchdown passes have been thrown to Sparks. Jackson's two rushing touchdowns came on nine-yard and six-yard runs. Texas State goes on the road to face #12 Arizona State next Saturday, setting up a tougher matchup for Jackson and the offense.