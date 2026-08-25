Brady Hunt Injury: Sustains minor injury

Hunt got banged up in South Carolina's scrimmage, but Gamecocks' head coach Shane Beamer said it's nothing major, per Jordan Kaye of The State.

Hunt is primed to be South Carolina's top tight end this fall after he caught 21 passes for 168 yards with the Gamecocks last season. He got hurt in a scrimmage, and while the extent of the injury is unclear, his head coach doesn't appear that concerned with his status. South Carolina opens their 2026 season on Sept. 5 against Kent State.