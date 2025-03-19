Brady Hunt News: Full participant in practice
Hunt (lower leg) is a full participant in South Carolina's spring practice period, per the Rock Hill Herald.
Hunt missed the final three games of the season for South Carolina with a lower leg ailment, but his injury appears to have not carried over into spring ball. That's goof news for the tight end, who was a dynamic receiver at Ball State before transferring to the Gamecocks ahead of the 2024 season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now