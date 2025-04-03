Brandon Frazier News: Working with first-team offense

Frazier (foot) was seen working with Auburn's first-team offense during spring practice Tuesday, Peter Rauterkus of Al.com reports.

Frazier, who missed nine games last season with a foot injury, is back in action and leading the tight end room during the Tigers' spring training regimen. The 6-foot-7 senior tight end has tallied 10 receptions for 108 yards and two touchdowns across the last three seasons with Auburn. The staff brought in Preston Howard as a transfer from Maryland, but Frazier was seen working ahead of Howard in the drills. This bodes well early for Frazier in his bid to claim the starting tight end role vacated by Rivaldo Fairweather's graduation.