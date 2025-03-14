College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Discord AMA
Join Lead Prospect Analyst James Anderson for a live fantasy baseball Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
Brandon Rose headshot

Brandon Rose Injury: Inactive to open spring ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Rose (foot) is inactive for UMass's spring ball after undergoing foot surgery, Garrett Cote of the Daily Hampshire Gazette reports.

Rose has undergone offseason foot surgery for the injury that plagued him for much of the 2024-25 season with Utah. The 6-foot-2 sophomore, who threw for 157 yards (19-of-36) two touchdowns and two interceptions with the Utes last fall, (adding on 11 carries for 66 rushing yards) will look to compete for the starting job with the Minutemen this offseason.

Brandon Rose
Massachusetts
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now