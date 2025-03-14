Brandon Rose Injury: Inactive to open spring ball

Rose (foot) is inactive for UMass's spring ball after undergoing foot surgery, Garrett Cote of the Daily Hampshire Gazette reports.

Rose has undergone offseason foot surgery for the injury that plagued him for much of the 2024-25 season with Utah. The 6-foot-2 sophomore, who threw for 157 yards (19-of-36) two touchdowns and two interceptions with the Utes last fall, (adding on 11 carries for 66 rushing yards) will look to compete for the starting job with the Minutemen this offseason.