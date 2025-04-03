Brandon Tennison News: Active in spring ball

Tennison (undisclosed) has been spotted partaking in spring workouts, Joe Alexander of 210Gameday.com reports.

Tennison, who missed UTSA's bowl game against Coastal Carolina due to undisclosed reasons, is active as the Roadrunners' open spring ball. The 5-foot-10 redshirt freshman has yet to see the field at the collegiate level and he projects to be Owen McCown's backup yet again this season.