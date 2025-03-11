Branson Robinson Injury: Expected to miss spring ball

Robinson (knee) is expected to miss all of UGA's spring practices after receiving surgery on a torn meniscus, Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald reports.

Robinson is predicted to miss all of spring ball aside for walkthroughs after undergoing a surgery on his torn meniscus. The 5-foot-10 redshirt sophomore handled 25 carries for 73 yards and three touchdowns last season, but he is poised for a larger role with the Bulldogs this season.