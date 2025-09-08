Fowler-Nicolosi got off to a brutal start Saturday, finishing the first half with just five completions on 12 attempts for 46 yards, an interception and a fumble. However, the redshirt junior would rebound after halftime, leading the Rams on consecutive scoring drives before running for the eventual game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter. It's been a slow start to the year overall for Fowler-Nicolosi, who's completed 52.6 percent of his throws for 312 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions through two contests. He'll look to turn things around next week when Colorado State hosts UTSA.