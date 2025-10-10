Braxton continues to pile up the passing yards, throwing for 237 more in the Golden Eagles victory Thursday evening. Braxton threw his first touchdown pass in the first quarter on a 50-yard toss, then added his second one in the second quarter on a 30-yard pass. Through six games played, Braxton has completed 65.3% of his attempts, thrown for 1473 yards, 13 touchdown passes and three interceptions. Braxton sits among the leaders in quarterback stats in all of college football, coming in at 17th in passing yards and tied for eighth in passing touchdowns. Up next for Braxton and the Golden Eagles, is a road matchup with Louisiana-Lafayette.