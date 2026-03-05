Braylon McReynolds News: Settles on UAB

McReynolds will play for UAB in the 2026 season, he announced on social media.

McReynolds will spend his fifth and final collegiate season with UAB. The veteran RB is coming off a career-best season, as he logged 123 carries for 637 yards and three touchdowns for Louisiana-Monroe in 2025. He'll join a backfield that includes Coastal Carolina transfer Ja'Vin Simpkins and Georgia transfer Roderick Robinson.